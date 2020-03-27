Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 323.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $20,024,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG opened at $89.76 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

