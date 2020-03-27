Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 152.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 20.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 16.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 844,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,108,000 after buying an additional 121,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average is $106.41.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.92.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.