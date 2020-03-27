Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,417 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

SPSB stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21.

