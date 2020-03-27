Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 174.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 957,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,389,000 after buying an additional 306,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

ADM opened at $34.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.13. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

