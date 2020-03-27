Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 219.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after buying an additional 134,915 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,092,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,101,000 after buying an additional 136,699 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,868,000 after buying an additional 93,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 824.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,231,000 after buying an additional 1,715,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

PSX stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

