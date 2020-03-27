Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.16% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPE opened at $29.26 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

