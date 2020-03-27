Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,574 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $42.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

