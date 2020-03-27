Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RHP shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

