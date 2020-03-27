Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 16,645 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 405.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Micron Technology by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

