Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 17,129 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 816.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 100.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 531,348 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 620,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 181,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 88,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.72. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $626,577.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $228,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,811 shares of company stock worth $7,155,464. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.