Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 16,724 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,724 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

ETFC opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.07. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

