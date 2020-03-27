Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 8,817 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 632,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 423,809 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Unum Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,159,000 after buying an additional 262,265 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,180,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of UNM opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.56. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.