Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,130 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of Brookline Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,700 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

