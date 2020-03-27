Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,408,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,020,000 after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 135,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGF opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

