Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,446 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.19% of Cardinal Health worth $27,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2,926.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

