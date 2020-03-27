Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Lowered to $51.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE CAH traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,872. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $174,321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,715 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12,324.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 677,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,769 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 764,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 592,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.