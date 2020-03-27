Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Care.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Get Care.com alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Care.com during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Care.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Care.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Care.com by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CRCM opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. Care.com has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $496.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.