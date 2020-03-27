CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $241,920.90 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $241,920.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,690.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $244,081.98.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $246,603.24.

On Monday, March 9th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $247,563.72.

On Friday, March 6th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $270,735.30.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $294,627.24.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $661,235.40.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $823,543.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Langley Steinert sold 36,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,301,401.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Langley Steinert sold 31,138 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $1,093,566.56.

On Friday, January 10th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,263,801.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.10. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $42.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,982,000 after acquiring an additional 957,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,407 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 714.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 212,745 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

