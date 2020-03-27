Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Update

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 614,500 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the February 27th total of 413,200 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

NYSE CSV traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $15.51. 227,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $263.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares in the company, valued at $30,854,415.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Loeffel acquired 2,700 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $53,595.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,710.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,702 shares of company stock worth $226,591 and have sold 28,274 shares worth $447,336. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Carriage Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

