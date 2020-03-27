carVertical Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, carVertical has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. carVertical has a market capitalization of $807,626.28 and $4,042.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.02559421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00194716 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041461 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.