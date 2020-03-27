Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 181.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

SAVA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.26. 652,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05.

In other Cassava Sciences news, CEO Remi Barbier acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $553,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

