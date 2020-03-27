Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SAVA opened at $4.13 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 2.81.

In other Cassava Sciences news, CEO Remi Barbier bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

