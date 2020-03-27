Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. 2,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,077. The stock has a market cap of $455.08 million and a P/E ratio of -34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $39.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,250 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.