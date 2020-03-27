Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

CSTL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.27. 253,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,271. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.08 million and a P/E ratio of -34.90.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $775,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,250.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 365,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 206,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

