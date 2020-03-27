Castleark Management LLC Has $70.73 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,480 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,480 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $70,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

Microsoft stock opened at $156.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

