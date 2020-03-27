Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

NYSE CTLT traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,607. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 62,033 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Catalent by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Catalent by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Catalent by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 48,911 shares during the period.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

