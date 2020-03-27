Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,338,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $4,135,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $5.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.44. 5,744,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,567. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.11.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

