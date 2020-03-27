Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,743,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.26. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

