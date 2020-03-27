Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

CAT traded down $5.06 on Friday, reaching $105.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,744,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,567. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.12 and a 200-day moving average of $134.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

