CBTX Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for CBTX in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CBTX’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. CBTX had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CBTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

CBTX stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. CBTX has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $414.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

