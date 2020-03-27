CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,082 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after buying an additional 230,550 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,270,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,635,000 after acquiring an additional 54,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,490,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,822,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.36.

GD traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $130.42. 92,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,677. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.31.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

