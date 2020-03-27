CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 4,254 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.21% of J2 Global worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 29.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCOM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

In other news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,675.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JCOM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.33. The stock had a trading volume of 430,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,075. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

