CCM Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,814 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.7% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.39. 1,366,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,389,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average is $170.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

