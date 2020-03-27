CCM Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Intel by 978.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. 11,607,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,559,912. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

