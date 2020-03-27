CCM Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,388 shares during the quarter. Mdu Resources Group accounts for 2.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Mdu Resources Group worth $14,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Mdu Resources Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,117,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,623,000 after acquiring an additional 873,359 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 711,670 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,430 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 454,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 353,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 285,771 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Shares of Mdu Resources Group stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 35,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,399. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.