CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $12.69 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $13,897,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

