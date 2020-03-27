CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $19.25 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $44.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,333.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,319.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,511.24.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

