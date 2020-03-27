CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,973 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,324,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,447,868. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

