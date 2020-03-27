CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.84. 8,187,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,550,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average is $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

