CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.90.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.15. 1,203,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,905. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

