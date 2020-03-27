CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $14.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.15. The stock had a trading volume of 30,773,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,900,368. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.46, a PEG ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

