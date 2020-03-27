CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,441,000 after acquiring an additional 556,936 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.37. 7,656,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,231,700. The company has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,532 shares of company stock worth $5,101,386. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

