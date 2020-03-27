CCM Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

