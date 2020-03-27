CCM Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,208 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.14.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $10.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.92. 1,871,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,213,459. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $222.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.