CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,910 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Baxter International comprises approximately 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,751. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.07.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.