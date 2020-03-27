CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,431 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. 10,460,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,029,664. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

