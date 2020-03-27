CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 58,140 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,140 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tech Data worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECD. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tech Data during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tech Data during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tech Data alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TECD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tech Data has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

TECD stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,837. Tech Data Corp has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $151.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.