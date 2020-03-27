CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,376 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. DZ Bank raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $90.60. 417,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,067,299. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.07. The company has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

