CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,557 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $3,720,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. 6,044,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,851,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.