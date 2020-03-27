CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 837 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.23. The company had a trading volume of 92,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,986. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.80 and its 200-day moving average is $309.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.29.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.